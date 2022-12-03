Will Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Make His Dallas Debut at MSG?

Walker signed with the Dallas Mavericks in time for Saturday's visit to Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks.

As a former member of the University of Connecticut's men's basketball team, Kemba Walker is used to making comebacks at Madison Square Garden, home of the Big East annual conference tournament.

He won't, however, be able to add to his tally on Saturday afternoon.

Walker is the newest member of the Dallas Mavericks, who descend upon MSG on Saturday afternoon to face the New York Knicks (12:30 p.m. ET, MSG). However, the 32-year-old signed on Tuesday will not be available for Dallas' matinee visit due to lingering knee issues.

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison confirmed Walker's status during an appearance on Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex station KTCK. It was an interview that carried a somewhat ominous aura, as Harrison referred to Walker's one injury knee as "not good at all."

"He’s rehabbed it and it’s the best he’s felt in the last two years so, we’ll see how long that lasts," Harrison said. "(His knee) hasn’t been good for a few years. Even last year, he had 30-point games on it. But it actually feels better now. The reality is, if you look at it, it’s not good, but that doesn’t mean he can’t play on it.”

Despite his wariness, Harrison didn't appear to rule out Walker making his debut as soon as next week.

"We're going to ramp him up slow(ly), and I would say about a week is far because he didn't have training camp or anything," Harrison said. "But he's practicing, he's shooting, he's working out (and) running on the treadmill."

Walker having knee issues is hardly news to Knicks fans, who dealt with such medical woes during his sole season in blue-and-orange last year. The Bronx native and four-time NBA All-Star was seen by some as a strong way for the Knicks to build on a 41-win season but he never found a rhythm in New York and went on to set new-career lows in almost every major category. Signed by the Knicks after Oklahoma City bought out his contract (after he was sent over from Boston in a deal that re-acquired Al Horford), Walker played only 37 games in New York before he was shut down in February.

New York unloaded Walker and his heavy contract in a draft night trade with Detroit, who likewise bought him out. The Knicks (10-12) then used the savings to facilitate a $104 million deal for Walker's successor Jalen Brunson ... ironically a former Maverick whose lost production led to Walker's signing. Dallas (10-11) has seen Luka Dončić reach new statistical heights with Brunson gone but they've struggled to maintain the momentum of last year's surprising Western Conference Finals trip.

It was that playoff run, complete with a Brunson breakout, that convinced the Knicks to lure him away with a nine-figure contract. So far, Brunson has done what Walker could not, bringing a sense of stability and playmaking to the Knicks' offense.

The UConn alum was a bit more optimistic about his health when making his first comments as a Maverick prior to the team's last game, an overtime loss to Detroit on Thursday.

"I feel really good (and I'm) not just saying that," Walker declared. "I know I haven't played in a while (but) I feel as good as I've felt in a very long time. I waited, took my time, and made sure I felt better before I really started ramping myself up.”

Walker last appeared in an NBA game on Feb. 16, scoring nine points in a Knicks loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

