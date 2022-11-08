Tom Thibodeau 'Fired' as Knicks Coach - 'If'? An Absurd 'Hot Seat' Rumor

an anonymous NBA scout allegedly said, "there was a real chance coach Tom Thibodeau would likely have been fired'' by the New York Knicks if ...''

The New York Knicks entered the 2022-23 NBA season with expectations, and after the Monday win at Minnesota, they are 5-5 and in the No. 7 slot in the standings - meaning when it comes to some of those expectations, there is no reason to let go of them.

But was there almost a reason to let go of head coach Tom Thibodeau?

“I heard,'' an anonymous NBA scout allegedly said, "that if they lost (last week) to the shorthanded 76ers, there was a real chance Tom Thibodeau would likely have been fired.''

We will be frank here: That is, on one level or another, absurd. It is either ...

1) "Absurd'' because we find a real scout actually saying this to be a headscratcher.

2) "Absurd'' because even if a real scout said this, we're not sure his information is accurate.

3) "Absurd'' because if the Knicks were really to do this because a non-contending team opened November a tick below .500 - and granted, Knicks management is historically fully capable of absurdities - it would be ... well ...

Absurd.

The Knicks started this season 3-1; using the knee-jerk logic applied above (by somebody), Thibodeau should have been handed a contract extension.

Then, again using the "logic,'' consecutive losses to the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers should've gotten him fired.

Now, in the last four days, the Jalen Brunson-led squad has recorded road wins at Philly and at Minny? The Knicks should, in this scenario, re-hire Thibs and hand him another contract extension.

It is the contention of this supposed "NBA scout'' that "the Knicks needed a miraculous comeback to win the game, and in the process, saved Thibodeau’s job.''

The scout continued: "Regardless, he’s a name to watch on the hot seat as the next coach to be fired.”

We're not arguing against that possibility. The Knicks are a middling NBA team, and this is Year 3 of Thibodeau in New York and the standings say it's not working at a very high level. So yes, one can go from "Coach of the Year in 2020-21'' to be fired in 2022-23.

But do base the decision on one win or loss to open November?

The NBAAnalysis summation is that "another losing streak and the Knicks could be in the market for a new head coach.'' And if that is indeed true? New York should go ahead and fire Thibodeau now. Because there will be "another losing streak.'' And to assume otherwise would be ...

Absurd.

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.