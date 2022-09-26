Knicks' Camp Roster Adds Jalen Harris

Harris, the newest New York Knicks was recently reinstated to the NBA after serving a one-year suspension.

The New York Knicks' icy Madison Square Garden roommates, the Rangers, are often accustomed to Canadian superstars putting in big tallies. This preseason, it appears the Knicks are following that blueprint.

With training camp set to open this week, New York has added Jalen Harris to its roster, waiving recent signees Garrison Brooks and Nuni Omot, who will likely rep the team's NBA G League affairs for Westchester. As for Harris, his most recent professional basketball endeavors came in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, where he earned first-team all-league honors.

Harris was originally drafted, perhaps ironically, by the Toronto Raptors in 2020's second round after a lucrative collegiate career between Louisiana Tech and Nevada. He'd play 13 games (starting two) with Toronto during the 2020-21 season, averaging 7.4 points. Of note, Harris averaged 18.5 points over his final four appearances, a stretch that included a career-best 31 in a visit to his birthplace of Dallas. His Toronto career also featured nine games in their G League affiliate's run to the playoffs.

Harris' Canadian excursion was partly brought about by a suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug policies. Repping the Scarborough Shooting Stars, he averaged 20.1 points over 16 games, good for fourth in the league. The Association approved his reinstatement last month, leaving him free to sign with any NBA team.

The Knicks will now embark on their training camp activities in Tarrytown with 19 players on their roster. They open their preseason slate on Oct. 4 when the Detroit Pistons visit Madison Square Garden.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.