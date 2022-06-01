NBA Draft: Will Knicks Trade Up For Jaden Ivey?

The New York Knicks' interest in Purdue's star point guard could lead to some draft day maneuvering.

The New York Knicks have attempted to find a long-term backcourt answer in recent years to no avail. The latest was a flier on Kemba Walker, but it quickly become clear the arrangement wasn't going to work.

There no shortage of potential routes the Knicks could go in search of a point guard this offseason. Much focus has been on pursuing Jalen Brunson, with other names such as D'Angelo Russell and Malcolm Brogdon recently surfacing. Could the NBA Draft be their next avenue?

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Knicks have repeatedly been mentioned as having an interest in Jaden Ivey ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. The latest he will go is No. 6 overall to the Indiana Pacers.

Elsewhere in the point guard conversation, word of New York's interest in Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey has been often repeated by league personnel. Ivey, though, is all but assured to be selected within the first six picks of the draft, where the Indiana Pacers are considered by several executives contacted by B/R as his floor.

Ivey has caught the attention of many around the NBA throughout the pre-draft process. The explosive, 6-foot-4 guard is coming off a sophomore campaign at Purdue with averages of 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

Some scouts feel as though Purdue's half-court offense and lack of shooting threats didn't play into Ivey's skill-set. With NBA spacing, it's believed he can flourish.

The Knicks, currently with the 11th pick, would need to trade up in the NBA Draft in order to select Ivey. Doing so would require a significant trade package, especially since there's growing buzz of Ivey being in the top two of many big boards around the league as the draft approaches.

