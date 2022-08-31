Why Is Stephen A. Smith 'Disgusted' With Knicks President Leon Rose?

It's no surprise that "First Take" host Stephen A. Smith has something to say about the New York Knicks.

Smith, a Bronx native and longtime Knicks supporter and critic, isn't thrilled with the way president Leon Rose is handling his position.

The ESPN host says he is "incredibly fond" of Rose as a human being, but feels he has been "soft" as the Knicks president.

"I'm disgusted with Leon Rose!" Smith exclaimed on Tuesday's edition of "First Take." "You can not be the face of the Knicks franchise, the leader of the Knicks franchise, and (be) scared to do interviews!"

Rose has been slightly quieter than some of his predecessors with the media, but it's a different approach compared to those in the past who have ultimately failed at the job.

This offseason, Rose has been busy signing guard Jalen Brunson in free agency, extending former No. 3 overall pick R.J. Barrett, and likely working on a trade to acquire Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Later in the segment, Smith praised Rose and the moves he's made this offseason, but feels he doesn't "embrace accountability" for his actions.

"He doesn't embrace accountability from a public perspective," Smith said. "So we have nothing as New Yorkers to look at and say, 'Alright, I believe in him.'"

Rose became the Knicks president in March 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic. Although New York saw playoff success in 2021, the team regressed last season missing the playoffs entirely and going 37-45 as a team.

The Knicks have been making moves to try and improve that win total, but Smith has a point: none of these moves have generated concrete success yet. Until it does, Knicks fans can't feel fully comfortable with Rose and his job.