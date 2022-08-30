Don't Get Comfortable? RJ Barrett's Knicks Deal ‘Doesn't Prohibit’ Inclusion in Mitchell Trade

For anyone associated with New York Knicks basketball these days, it feels like there's little escape from the Donovan Mitchell trade machine. Even RJ Barrett, the Knicks' current homegrown franchise face and he of a massive, nine-figure contract extension, isn't exempt.

Speaking with Stadium, Shams Charania mentioned that Barrett, who can earn as much as $120 million under the extension to his rookie deal, remains on the table when it comes to discussions with the Utah Jazz. Utah management, Charania notes, seems more concerned about landing as many unprotected picks as reasonably possible. But Barrett's windfall nonetheless "does not prohibit a trade."

"I think when people saw that RJ Barrett is going to sign this lucrative four-year extension, the thought (was) 'Does this mean he's out of a potential package?'" Charania said. "I'm told the Knicks will continue to pursue Donovan Mitchell via this trade and RJ Barrett, it's not expected that he's going to be ruled out of any potential trade."

Charania reports that the Knicks' most recent rejected offer to Utah included Mitchell but that the Jazz declined due to the inclusion of only two unprotected picks, as they were reportedly seeking double. He says that, after that rejection, the Knicks opted to "move forward with their own business."

As the Jazz seek to move forward with a full-on rebuild, Barrett might be an expensive if not an extraordinarily effective piece to pave their future. Last season saw Mitchell become the youngest Knick to average at least 20 points in a single season, becoming a rare consistent silver lining in New York's disappointing follow-up to a 2021 playoff berth. It seems, however, that the Jazz want to make their own fate, looking to goad the Knicks into removing restrictions from their packed draft pick cabinet.

