Sing a New Song? Knicks Interested in Utah's Bojan Bogdanović

Stop us if you've heard this one before, but the New York Knicks might be looking to trade with the Utah Jazz.

The Donovan Mitchell phenomenon has come and gone but John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports clams that the Knicks are looking into bringing in Bojan Bogdanović. In another parallel to the Mitchell deal, "draft picks & expiring contracts" will be the key to such a deal, and anyone who followed the Knicks during that rollercoaster period knows that they're packed to the brim with both.

A potential trade to the Knicks wouldn't be Bogdanović's first New York hardwood experience: the 33-year-old spent his first three NBA seasons with the Brooklyn Nets before he was shipped off to Washington in February 2017. He has averaged 18.4 points and 4.1 rebounds since coming to Salt Lake City, inking a four-year, $73 million deal in July 2019.

Bogadanović could help the Knicks in several areas: his scoring prowess discovered in Utah (putting up a career-best 20.2 per game during the 2019-20 season) after the team finished 26th in points last season. Newcomer Jalen Brunson is expected to slide in the New York starting five along with RJ Barrett, Julius Randle Mitchell Robinson, and perhaps a toss-up between Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes.

Additionally, the team could use a consistent postseason prescience as they go into the future with a young, Mitchell-less core. Ironically enough. Bogdanović did battle with new Knick Jalen Brunson in the opening round of the 2022 postseason, one where Brunson picked up the Dallas Mavericks' load in the wake of an injury to Luka Dončić. Dallas won the series 4-2, though Bogdanović averaged 18 points over six games in defeat.

Of course, everything will likely boil down to what the Knicks are willing to part with when it comes to their expansive draft cabinet, one where their hesitation might've cost them a chance at Mitchell, the former face of the Utah franchise now bound for Cleveland.

Dallas is reported to likewise be interested in Bogdanović's services, as are the Los Angeles Lakers.

