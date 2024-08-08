Blazers Center Named Option for Knicks
The New York Knicks are looking for ways to boost their center rotation and complement Mitchell Robinson, Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims.
The team has one roster spot still open and they could possibly use it on Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III, who has been a subject of trade rumors ever since he was dealt to the pacific northwest.
"The other guy who theoretically checks all the boxes is Robert Williams III in Portland. Again, that’s another one where the Knicks probably want to let the season play out and see if he can stay in the lineup for more than a week or two consecutively," The Athletic insider John Hollinger said.
Williams, who turns 27 in October, was traded to the Blazers by the Boston Celtics just before the start of last season as part of the Jrue Holiday deal. Holiday was traded to the Blazers from the Milwaukee Bucks for Damian Lillard in a three-team blockbuster deal with the Phoenix Suns.
Williams was expected to be a part of the Blazers rotation this past season, but he played in just six games before dislocating his patella. The injury required surgery, which kept him on the sidelines for the rest of the season.
This isn't the first time Williams has dealt with injuries. He has only played in more than 60 games during a season once in his six-year career, but when healthy, Williams has proven that he can be a strong player for a contending team.
He was the starting center for the Celtics during their run to the 2022 NBA Finals, proving he can play a decent amount of minutes as well.
Williams may not be expected to fulfill that role with the Knicks, but New York may still want to reach out to Portland and gauge his price and availability to consider drumming up an offer if he ever were to become a true trade target.
