Two More Knicks Preseason Games Revealed
The Washington Wizards conjured up two more bits of the New York Knicks' 2024 preseason schedule.
A couple of more exhibition dates on the Knicks' docket have been revealed, as two matchups with the Washington Wizards await on Oct. 9 and 18. Those dates arrived via the Wizards' full preseason reveal on Wednesday, as their schedule opens with a trip to Montreal against the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 6.
The Knicks will welcome the Wizards to Madison Square Garden on Oct. 9, a Tuesday, before going to Capital One Arena on Friday the 18th. Tip-offs are respectively schedule for 7:30 and 7 p.m. ET with coverage likely airing on MSG Networks.
Though the Knicks have yet to make any official announcements about their preseason or regular season schedules, morsels about their upcoming destinations have trickled through thanks to the announcements of their opponents. The Minnesota Timberwolves, for example, previously announced that they'll visit Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Oct. 13.
New York and Washington are set to do preseason battle for the fourth consecutive fall and Washington took a 131-106 decision at MSG last year. Jordan Poole had 41 points in the win while Julius Randle paced the Knicks with a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double.
That win, however, was quickly forgotten in the regular season, which saw the Knicks take each of the three scheduled meetings. The first came in November and was part of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament's group play stage.
It's set to be another long season in Washington, which carries a three-year playoff drought into this season after winning a franchise-worst 15 games last time around. Over the offseason, the Wizards acquired center Jonas Valančiūnas in a sign-and-trade with New Orleans while drafting touted French prospect Alex Sarr second overall in June. Former Knicks assistant Brian Keefe will embark on his first full season as the Wizards' head coach after taking over for the ousted Wes Unseld Jr. in January.
