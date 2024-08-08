NBA Expert Offers Compromise for Knicks, Julius Randle
Like The Beatles before them, can the New York Knicks "Work It Out" with three-time All-Star Julius Randle?
With Randle up for a pricey extension this month, the issue will continue to fester until his signature is one a new contract or his name appears on the transaction ledger as part of a trade. ESPN front office expert Bobby Marks weighed in on the supposed standoff with Jonathn Macri of The Knicks Film School podcast and offered a compromise for the two sides that could give everyone what they want.
"If (Knicks president) Leon Rose, today ... goes to (Randle's agent) Aaron Mintz and says 'hey, we're going to have you decline your option and offer you three (years) for 100 (million),' I would seriously consider taking that," Marks, the former assistant general manager of the New Jersey Nets, said (h/t New York Basketball on X). "I think his number, where he is, I think he's priced right right now at 30 (million a year)."
"You can keep playing, you can opt in, you can become a free agent in 2026. But he's going to be two years older than he is right now."
Randle, who turns 30 in November, has a $30,9 million player option for the 2025-26 season but his prosperous time with the Knicks could have him seeking a bigger payday. Set to enter his 11th NBA season, Randle has mingled with the NBA's finest and helped thrust the Knicks back into the realm of relevancy.
But considering what has transpired over the last two seasons ... namely separate injuries that have neutralized Randle in each of the Knicks' last two playoff runs ... Marks advised him to focus on whatever guaranteed money he can get.
"I do think if there's an opportunity for Julius to get guaranteed money and it's not ... some lowball number, then I think it would make a lot more sense for him to take that," Marks told Macri. "I'm looking at what has happened to him in the last two years here."
Randle is set to resume his role in the Knicks' starting five this season after a January shoulder ailment ended last year's tour. After a slow start partly caused by his ankle injury from the year before, Randle was invited to his third All-Star Game by averaging 24 points and 9.2 rebounds.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!