Make Room for Jalen Brunson: Knicks Clearing Way for Big Free Agent Signing

The Dallas Mavericks have made their Jalen Brunson plans clear.

But that does not mean Brunson has to play along ... as long as he wants to play in New York.

Dallas vowed to retain Jalen Brunson, even after having passed on the chance to get a four-year, $55.5 million contract extension done with Brunson after last season.

So now? He’s emerged as one of the top free agents to watch in the summer. … and the New York Knicks specifically are getting their ducks in a row to sign Brunson and bring him to the Big Apple.

The Knicks have been frequently linked as a potential suitor for Brunson given his father's personal ties to their organization; in fact, New York just hired the senior Brunson. Their persisting need for a long-term answer at the point guard should make for a motivated pursuit.

And now come reports that the Knicks are in the process of clearing out cap room to make way for Luka Doncic’s backcourt mate to leave Dallas.

The Mavericks have suggested they do not want to help facilitate a sign-and-trade sending Brunson to the Knicks. But if New York clears out the room to give Brunson $25 million, the Knicks might not need help.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, seem likely to do whatever they can to retain Brunson in free agency. They are able to exceed the salary cap to re-sign him since they have his Bird rights. However, they cannot use that spending room on any potential external signings, meaning it's probably Brunson or nothing. … or a sign-and-trade of Brunson to another spot.

But if Brunson wants the Knicks and the room is created? Dallas has a challenge on its hands. And New York might have a new point guard.