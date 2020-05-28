Knicks Daily Roundup 5/28: Thibodeau Tops Knicks Head Coach List, Atkinson and Miller to Be Interviewed, and More

-The Knicks' head coaching search is taking form. Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reported that Tom Thibodeau is at the top of Leon Rose's list of potential head coaches, while interim coach Mike Miller and former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson are also expected to be interviewed for the position. These interviews will likely happen once the NBA season is either finished, cancelled, or if the Knicks do not play if the season resumes. Our own Kris Kris Pursiainen has more on Thibs, Miller, Atkinson, and the entire coaching search.

This is purely speculation, but if Thibodeau is interested in the position and is also Rose's preferred choice, it seems like the chance of the former Bulls and Timberwolves head coach becoming the Knicks next leader is very high. All three choices provide some intrigue. Despite his flaws, Thibodeau is clearly the most accomplished of the bunch and has won in the league. Atkinson showed in Brooklyn he can change the culture and develop young players, two things the Knicks desperately need. Many want to see Miller get an extended look after improving the team in the wake of David Fizdale's firing. Fans may have gripes with each coach, but these are three solid options for Rose to pick from.

-Fans have known for some time that Brock Aller, Walt Perrin, and Frank Zanin are joining the Knicks, but it was made official yesterday. A press release announced the hirings of these three as the newest members of the Knicks front office. Our own Kris Pursiainen has more about the additions of Aller, Perrin, and Zanin, as well as Rose's optimistic words about what he believes these moves mean for the organization.

-Our own Lauren Russell is back with your latest Knicks social media check-in. Click here to see what your favorite Knicks are posting on Twitter and Instagram. From reactions to "The Last Dance" to positive inspiration, the players are providing a little content for everyone.