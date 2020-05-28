AllKnicks
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Knicks Daily Roundup 5/28: Thibodeau Tops Knicks Head Coach List, Atkinson and Miller to Be Interviewed, and More

Chris Molicki

-The Knicks' head coaching search is taking form. Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reported that Tom Thibodeau is at the top of Leon Rose's list of potential head coaches, while interim coach Mike Miller and former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson are also expected to be interviewed for the position. These interviews will likely happen once the NBA season is either finished, cancelled, or if the Knicks do not play if the season resumes. Our own Kris Kris Pursiainen has more on Thibs, Miller, Atkinson, and the entire coaching search.

This is purely speculation, but if Thibodeau is interested in the position and is also Rose's preferred choice, it seems like the chance of the former Bulls and Timberwolves head coach becoming the Knicks next leader is very high. All three choices provide some intrigue. Despite his flaws, Thibodeau is clearly the most accomplished of the bunch and has won in the league. Atkinson showed in Brooklyn he can change the culture and develop young players, two things the Knicks desperately need. Many want to see Miller get an extended look after improving the team in the wake of David Fizdale's firing. Fans may have gripes with each coach, but these are three solid options for Rose to pick from.

-Fans have known for some time that Brock Aller, Walt Perrin, and Frank Zanin are joining the Knicks, but it was made official yesterday. A press release announced the hirings of these three as the newest members of the Knicks front office. Our own Kris Pursiainen has more about the additions of Aller, Perrin, and Zanin, as well as Rose's optimistic words about what he believes these moves mean for the organization.

-Our own Lauren Russell is back with your latest Knicks social media check-in. Click here to see what your favorite Knicks are posting on Twitter and Instagram. From reactions to "The Last Dance" to positive inspiration, the players are providing a little content for everyone.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Onyeka Okongwu Should At Least Intrigue the Knicks

Read about why the New York Knicks should want to draft Onyeka Okongwu, and why they can't, here:

Kris Pursiainen

Patrick Ewing Didn’t Need A Ring To Prove His Greatness: The Beginning

Part I of a Three-Part Look at Patrick Ewing's Legacy

Kaelin Tully

by

Jennyqueens

Knicks Daily Roundup 5/29: NBL Analyst on LaMelo Ball, Luka Donic What-If, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Friday, May 29.

Chris Molicki

What if the Knicks Had Traded Up for Luka Doncic?

One alternative reality has the Knicks on their way to contention with homegrown stars.

Chris Molicki

Knicks Make Aller, Perrin, and Zanin Hirings Official

New York Knicks Make Brock Aller, Walt Perrin, and Frank Zanin Hirings Official

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks Coaching Search To Begin with Thibodeau as First Option

Read the latest updates on the New York Knicks' coaching search and how it includes Tom Thibodeau here:

Kris Pursiainen

Checking In With The Knicks Via Social Media

Keeping up with your favorite Knicks during this unusual time

Lauren Russell

Knicks Daily Roundup 5/27: Knicks Long-Term Outlook, What-Ifs, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Wednesday, May 27.

Chris Molicki

MSG Networks to Re-Air High-Scoring Affairs

See what MSG Networks has planned for New York Knicks fans in this week's programming

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks Daily Roundup 5/26: LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, May 26.

Chris Molicki