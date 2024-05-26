All Knicks

Trade Projection Sends Knicks Star to Jazz

The New York Knicks could swap stars with the Utah Jazz.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Julius Randle is expected to be all over New York Knicks trade rumors and mock deals all summer long.

In a proposed deal from Bleacher Report, Randle is sent to the Utah Jazz along with a 2024 first-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick swap for Lauri Markkanen.

Randle and Markkanen play similar positions, so the fits make sense in both spots.

In the deal, the Knicks don't surrender much to swap out Randle for Markkanen, a younger player who costs about $12 million less. Randle also has a player option for the 2025-26 season, while Markkanen has just one year left on his deal.

The Knicks would likely sign Markkanen to an extension in this proposed deal, but the relief in cap space will allow them to help pay OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein, two free agents who New York would like to bring back.

Markkanen, 27, struggled with injuries this season for the Jazz, playing in just 55 games. However, he averaged 23.2 points per game, roughly similar to Randle's 24 points per game. Markkanen is one year removed from the best year in his career, which netted him his first All-Star bid. Having another star alongside Brunson could go a long way.

This deal also gives the Knicks flexibility to go and make another superstar trade. While Randle is likely the biggest asset the Knicks would agree to trade, they could make another move. Perhaps Markkanen could be included in a three-team trade if that's not who the Knicks want.

If this trade were offered to the Knicks, they should certainly consider it because it could improve their team without having to give up too much in return.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.