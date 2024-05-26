Trade Projection Sends Knicks Star to Jazz
Julius Randle is expected to be all over New York Knicks trade rumors and mock deals all summer long.
In a proposed deal from Bleacher Report, Randle is sent to the Utah Jazz along with a 2024 first-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick swap for Lauri Markkanen.
Randle and Markkanen play similar positions, so the fits make sense in both spots.
In the deal, the Knicks don't surrender much to swap out Randle for Markkanen, a younger player who costs about $12 million less. Randle also has a player option for the 2025-26 season, while Markkanen has just one year left on his deal.
The Knicks would likely sign Markkanen to an extension in this proposed deal, but the relief in cap space will allow them to help pay OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein, two free agents who New York would like to bring back.
Markkanen, 27, struggled with injuries this season for the Jazz, playing in just 55 games. However, he averaged 23.2 points per game, roughly similar to Randle's 24 points per game. Markkanen is one year removed from the best year in his career, which netted him his first All-Star bid. Having another star alongside Brunson could go a long way.
This deal also gives the Knicks flexibility to go and make another superstar trade. While Randle is likely the biggest asset the Knicks would agree to trade, they could make another move. Perhaps Markkanen could be included in a three-team trade if that's not who the Knicks want.
If this trade were offered to the Knicks, they should certainly consider it because it could improve their team without having to give up too much in return.
