Morning Knicks 8/17: Walt Perrin Could Eventually Replace Scott Perry, Delete 8 Update, and More

-Kings' general manager Vlade Divac stepped down on Friday, leading to rumors about a potential return for Scott Perry to Sacramento. Perry spent a short time in the Kings' organization, and with a one-year contract in New York, it wouldn't be a surprise if he heads back to the West Coast. If Perry were to leave, Marc Berman of The New York Post says that Walt Perrin would likely replace him as general manager. Berman also reported that Bill Duffy, R.J. Barrett's agent, could be considered for the Kings' vacant position.

-Talks continue on a potential Delete 8 bubble. Marc Berman of The New York Post reported that a bubble plan with scrimmages for these teams "has been scrapped," but that "talks have picked up" about "less-complicated, voluntary organized team activity." While this could be good news for the Knicks getting back on the court, they'll miss the valuable experience of playing actual games. Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News wrote about the potential effects for these non-bubble teams and why the Knicks and others may have a tougher time climbing out of the NBA's basement.

-Kevin Knox has had one of the more up-and-down starts to a career out of any recent Knicks' prospects, which is not easy to do. However, his father, Kevin Knox Sr., believes that the younger Knox is still on track to make an impact. Our own Jonathan Macri spoke with Knox Sr. about his son and the Knicks' most recent hires. Knox Sr. is a big fan of bringing in Tom Thibodeau and Knox's former coach Kenny Payne, and he feels that his son is ready to take the next step, saying “Nobody works harder than the Knoxs.”

-Lottery night has generally not been kind to the Knicks, but one year where fortune favored the blue and orange was 2015. That night, the Knicks wound up with the fourth pick, which eventually led to selection of Kristaps Porzingis (and later, his ugly departure). At the time however, the fourth pick was nothing to celebrate and KP was still somewhat unknown. Our own Jonathan Macri wrote about that night and the different emotions he felt when the Knicks received their 2015 lottery fate.

-The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery will be held this Thursday, and as fans start to get more excited about the draft, our own Kris Pusiainen has you covered with plenty of scouting reports. Kris's latest piece is about Theo Maledon, an overseas prospect who has a knack for running an offense. The stars could align for Maledon, as he's a French point guard like Frank Ntilikina, and one that Kris has ranked 27th on his big board, which is where the Knicks will officially select with the Clippers' pick.

Kris also wrote a scouting report for Devon Dotson, an attacking point guard out of Kansas. Dotson was incredibly productive in college, but questions on his size have him projected in the late first round or second round. Kris explains why he thinks the Knicks could consider Dotson with their second round pick as a potential backup point guard.

-Kevin Knox was surely excited about the hiring of Kenny Payne, and he shared his feelings on Twitter. In case you missed it, you can check out Knox's post and much more in our own Lauren Russell's social media check-in. Lauren's collection of posts includes Damyean Dotson and Frank Ntilikina playing Call of Duty together. What more could you want?