Knicks Social Media Check-In (Week of August 14)

Kevin Knox

Let's kick things off with the guy who just turned 21 this week, Kevin Knox. On Wednesday Knox celebrated his birthday. (Fun Fact Kevin Knox and I were born on the exact same day, the same year too)

On Twitter, Knox shared how Kenny Payne coming to the Knicks was an awesome birthday surprise.

On Instagram he posted a video of him in the gym, specifically working on his shot from deep.

Frank Ntilikina

If you follow Frank Ntilikina on Twitter and didn't know he is a big Paris Saint-Germain fan, you now do. On Wednesday, when Paris Saint-Germain took on Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-final Ntilikina was tweeting his reaction to the team's thrilling comeback win.

He also retweeted the following from one of Paris Saint-Germain's star players Kylian Mbappé.

Damyean Dotson

Speaking of Frank Ntilikina he and Damyean Dotson are not only teammates on the court, but on Call of Duty now too. On Wednesday night Dotson had Ntilikina as a guest on his Twitch channel, where they played Call of Duty Warzone together.

Check out Dotson putting the prince emoji next to Ntilikina's name, the French Prince! You can check out the replay of the two gaming on Dotson's Twitch channel, wholeteamdot. His Twitch channel following has been growing quickly, as I write this the wholeteamdot channel has over 1,000 followers.

Bobby Portis

On Twitter, Bobby Portis gave his thoughts on which players he thinks should win the NBA Bubble MVP award.

Elfrid Payton

Elfrid Payton also took to Twitter to talk the NBA Bubble. Payton tweeted this as a reaction to Damian Lillard's insane game vs the Mavericks on Tuesday.