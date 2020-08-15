SI.com
AllKnicks
HomeGame DayNews
Search

Knicks Social Media Check-In (Week of August 14)

Lauren Russell

Kevin Knox

Let's kick things off with the guy who just turned 21 this week, Kevin Knox. On Wednesday Knox celebrated his birthday. (Fun Fact Kevin Knox and I were born on the exact same day, the same year too) 

On Twitter, Knox shared how Kenny Payne coming to the Knicks was an awesome birthday surprise. 

On Instagram he posted a video of him in the gym, specifically working on his shot from deep. 

Frank Ntilikina

If you follow Frank Ntilikina on Twitter and didn't know he is a big Paris Saint-Germain fan, you now do. On Wednesday, when Paris Saint-Germain took on Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-final Ntilikina was tweeting his reaction to the team's thrilling comeback win.

He also retweeted the following from one of Paris Saint-Germain's star players Kylian Mbappé.

Damyean Dotson

Speaking of Frank Ntilikina he and Damyean Dotson are not only teammates on the court, but on Call of Duty now too. On Wednesday night Dotson had Ntilikina as a guest on his Twitch channel, where they played Call of Duty Warzone together. 

Check out Dotson putting the prince emoji next to Ntilikina's name, the French Prince! You can check out the replay of the two gaming on Dotson's Twitch channel, wholeteamdot. His Twitch channel following has been growing quickly, as I write this the wholeteamdot channel has over 1,000 followers. 

Bobby Portis

On Twitter, Bobby Portis gave his thoughts on which players he thinks should win the NBA Bubble MVP award. 

Elfrid Payton

Elfrid Payton also took to Twitter to talk the NBA Bubble. Payton tweeted this as a reaction to Damian Lillard's insane game vs the Mavericks on Tuesday. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knicks Prospect Breakdown: Theo Maledon

Theo Maledon might be of interest to the Knicks in the 2020 Draft. Read about what the French guard can bring to the team here

Kris Pursiainen

"They got the right guy": Kevin Knox's father a fan of Knicks hires

It hasn't been the smoothest transition into the NBA for Kevin Knox, but according to his dad, New York's recent coaching additions may be just what he needed.

Jonathan Macri

Morning Knicks 8/14: Payne's Kentucky Ties, Knicks' Rooting Interest, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Friday, August 14.

Chris Molicki

Keeping an Eye on OG Anunoby

The Raptors' wing would be the perfect 3&D player to fit in with the Knicks.

Chris Molicki

Adam Silver Opens Up About the NBA Bubble: 'It’s Better Than What We H

https://www.si.com/nba/2020/08/13/adam-silver-nba-bubble-coronavirus-social-justice-future

Howard Megdal

Morning Knicks 8/13: John Calipari Pumps Up Kenny Payne, Knox Works Out With Durant, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Thursday, August 13.

Chris Molicki

Five Questions on the Knicks Hiring of Kenny Payne

New York continues to upgrade its off-court profile, nabbing perhaps the top assistant coach in all of college basketball. Here are the top five questions about what Kenny Payne brings to the Knicks.

Jonathan Macri

Morning Knicks 8/12: Knicks Hire Kenny Payne to Be Assistant Coach, DSJ's Future, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Wednesday, August 12.

Chris Molicki

OFFICIAL: Knicks Hire Kenny Payne as an Assistant Coach

Leon Rose has made the first official addition to Tom Thibodeau's previously "empty" coaching staff in the Associate Head Coach of the University of Kentucky, Kenny Payne. Read more about the move here

Kris Pursiainen

Morning Knicks 8/11: Virtual Draft Lottery Set for August 20, Targeting Marcus Smart, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, August 11.

Chris Molicki