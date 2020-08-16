What Devon Dotson Can Bring to the Knicks

My 2020 NBA Draft Profiles:

Guards: Cole Anthony, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, RJ Hampton, Killian Hayes, LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Maxey, Kira Lewis Jr., Tre Jones, Nico Mannion, Leandro Bolmaro, Theo Maledon, Devon Dotson

Wings: Deni Avdija, Devin Vassell, Isaac Okoro, Aaron Nesmith, Josh Green, Saddiq Bey, Desmond Bane

Bigs: Onyeka Okongwu, Obi Toppin, James Wiseman, Aleksej Pokuševski, Precious Achiuwa, Jalen Smith, Patrick Williams

Devon Dotson is a sophomore guard from the University of Kansas who averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 34.9 minutes per game. Dotson is an intriguing shot creator and playmaking threat but will need to "reign in" his game and improve his shot to find true success in the NBA.

Dotson's handle is one of the aspects of his game that impresses me most, and it pairs incredibly well with his athleticism. His ability to create shots even in tough situations comes in part from his refined handle, speed (both physically and in the execution of his moves), and his quick acceleration. Through the utilization of his handle and fundamentally sound footwork, Dotson is able to get to the rim with ease. Once there, he excels at capitalizing on the contact he created and drawing fouls - as well as is able to finish with either hand and use his body to help him do so whether it be over, around, or through opposing players.

In terms of his shooting ability, I'd buy stock in Dotson's shot now expecting it to pay off long-term even if not immediately. He looks a bit rigid on spot-up and catch-and-shoot opportunities, but isn't at all a lost cause despite his 30.9% conversion rate from behind the arc this past season (4.1 attempts per game). Dotson made good on 78.2% of his 4.1 free throws per game in his freshman season, and 83% of his 5.7 in his sophomore campaign; the touch demonstrated at the free throw line indicates better chances at future success finding his shot from deep in the NBA.

As a playmaker, Dotson has steadily improved throughout his time at Kansas but still lacks a passing ability worthy of much praise. He's made progress in terms of learning how to force opposing defenses to close in on him and then finding his teammate, open as a result of this, with a pass. Dotson averaged 2.3 turnovers per game in his freshman season, in which he averaged 3.5 assists; in his sophomore season, his assist average rose to 4.0 and his turnover average only to 2.4.

On defense, Dotson is inhibited from being a true disruptor due to a lack of size (6'2" tall, wingspan of 6'3.25", weighs 185 lbs), but stays active and carries his weight on that end of the floor. However much ferocity he displays in an effort to have a defensive impact, though, opposing offenses will likely still target him simply due to his size - a situation in which players like Lou Williams find themselves often. Hopefully, in a similar fashion to Willams (regardless of their differences in play style), Dotson will be able to have a large enough offensive impact to offset the points he might be giving up on the other end of the court.

Dotson wouldn't be a target with the Knicks' lottery pick, but rather one potentially for one of their later two selections if the team doesn't trade them before draft day. I personally don't have Dotson in the top 30 of my big board, so I wouldn't utilize the Clippers' first round selection to bring him to New York; if he were available when the team is on the clock with the Hornets' second round selection however, I would hope that Leon Rose & co. have him under consideration.