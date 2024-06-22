Why Knicks Should Trade for Paul George
The New York Knicks have long been looking out for a star to take their team to new heights.
That star could end up being Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, who has the decision to opt out of his contract with his team this summer. However, George could choose to opt in and request a trade from the Clippers, much like James Harden did this past season with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes opines that the Knicks should make a trade for George.
"Between Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride, the Knicks could produce the matching salary necessary to land PG, provided they throw in enough future draft compensation to entice the Clippers," Hughes writes. "George has the ability to opt out and hit free agency, but few teams have the space to sign him. If he prefers the Knicks to the Philadelphia 76ers, which wouldn't be the strangest stance considering the Kawhi Leonard experience might make him reluctant to pair up with another oft-injured superstar in Joel Embiid, he'd have leverage to apply to L.A."
George, 34, averaged 22.6 points per game for the Clippers this past season, proving he can still be a top contributor in the league. While the Clippers didn't perform well as a team, George's fit with the Knicks is a little more seamless, and New York could maximize on its potential by swapping out Randle, Robinson and McBride for the nine-time All-Star.
The decision would put more pressure on the Knicks to succeed sooner, especially given the fact that George is in his mid-30's and likely won't be able to play at this level for much longer. However, with Jalen Brunson leading the way, George doesn't have to be Batman in Gotham, he also doesn't have to be Robin all the time either. That role can sometimes go to OG Anunoby.
If George is truly looking for a title and the Knicks are interested, it could be a marriage of convenience that can get both parties to where they want to be.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!