Josh Hart Offers Sarcastic Props For Knicks Nemesis
Eliminating the New York Knicks appears to be a lucrative business.
Fresh off a sterling collaboration in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, T.J. McConnell and the Indiana Pacers are reportedly close to a long-term extension, the news revealed by Shams Charania of The Athletic on ESPN's "Pat McAfee Show." Such a deal could ensure that the 32-year-old McConnell ends his career in Indianapolis.
The news caught the attention of one of McConnell's victims, Josh Hart. The Knicks star, partly famed for holding no love for Indianapolis, referred to McConnell as "an annoying little s***" prior to their postseason showdown earlier this spring. He took things a step further on the "Roommates Show" with Jalen Brunson, saying that fighting McConnell is irrelevant and that "killing him" is the only way to take him down.
Despite the unpleasantries, Hart did take the time to congratulate McConnell for his impending payday on X. In true Hart fashion, however, his tongue was planted firmly in his cheek.
"He deserves it," Hart said. "You still annoying though"
At the very least, Hart cleaned up his profanity. The Knick fans that support Hart, however, are likely interested in no such luxury.
Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2015 McConnell has been a thorn in the Knicks' side between nine seasons with Philadelphia and Indiana. Of note, McConnell earned his first career triple-double against the Knicks in February 2018 when he was still a division rival.
McConnell proved to be one of the most prominent x-factors in the victorious seven-game series against the Knicks. Indiana's sixth man averaged 11.9 points and 6.0 assists, including 12 on 6-of-8 shooting and seven respectively in the clincher at Madison Square Garden.
