'Bold' ESPN Prediction Sends Paul George to Knicks
This Clip show could make its way to the New York Knicks.
If the prophecy of ESPN panelists comes to pass, Los Angeles Clippes free agent Paul George could don blue and orange next season. Such a concept was discussed on Thursday's edition of morning program "Get Up!," which partly centered on "bold" predictions for the NBA offseason. Former NFL offensive lineman Damien Woody suggested it, reasoning that George would pair well with current franchise face Jalen Brunson.
“(He's) someone who doesn’t have to dominate the ball, who can create their shot and play off my man Brunson," the former New York Jet said. "I like that, man. (He's) another person on the perimeter who could go out and get you some juice.”
Knicks radio voice Monica McNutt was among those stationed in the studio as well, offering an instant insight as to where George would potentially fit in on Madison Square Garden's hardwood and head coach Tom Thibodeau's hard-to-place environment.
"I'm into it," McNutt said. "Here's the thing: the culture that the Knicks built has to be protected. That's a guy that buys into the Thibs way. You're going to play a lot of minutes, you're going to compete at a high level, you're going to play at both sides of the floor. Whatever moves they make, it's not just going to add any old starters. It's got to be a guy that's willing to buy into that, that will play alongside Jalen Brunson."
George, 34, is fresh off his fifth season in Southern California and his ninth All-Star appearance. In addition to his renowned scoring prowess, George has been a menace on defense throughout a 14-year career that has also worked through Indiana and Oklahoma City.
The Clippers can retain George if he signs his $48.7 million player option by June 29 though a good part of their future paychecks will go toward Kawhi Leonard's nine-figure contract extension, which could have them shopping George for parts. Any move the Knicks make for his services could require both sacrifices and long-term negotiations, which could lead to moving OG Anunoby and/or Julius Randle.
