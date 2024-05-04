Lakers News: D'Angelo Russell Talks Uncertain Future In LA
When point guard D'Angelo Russell returned to the Los Angeles Lakers last season at the trade deadline, it felt like a breath of fresh air. After being traded away from Los Angeles, Russell turned himself into a more complete player so it was a homecoming of sorts for both sides.
However, fast forward to present times and Russell is once again likely to leave the Lakers. After two straight poor playoff performances, Russell may be on the outside looking in on the Lakers' plans.
He spoke after the team was eliminated, saying that he has leverage this year heading into the offseason and plans to use it. Russell does have a player option for a little over $18 million, a number that he may not see on the open market.
While he did put together a very solid regular season, his struggles in the playoffs are concerning. Teams may be wary to sign him to a larger deal because of it, which could see Russell ultimately opt into his player option.
If he does that, he will likely be traded this summer. From the Lakers' perspective, they hope he does opt in so they can move him for something.
Russell is a good fit on court alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis but his issues in the playoffs are real. If the Lakers want to truly contend for a title with this core, Russell likely won't be able to be part of it.
