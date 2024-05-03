Lakers News: How LA Feels About Drafting Bronny James After Nuggets Loss
The Los Angeles Lakers were bounced out of the first round of the postseason by the Denver Nuggets and now are heading into another drama-filled offseason. The team has many questions to answer, including about the future of star forward LeBron James.
James can opt-out of his current contract with Los Angeles to become a free agent. But multiple reports have mentioned that the most likely scenario is for him to opt-out and then re-sign on a new deal.
Regardless of what James does, the Lakers will likely have two draft picks to use coming up. But one of the largest storylines entering the draft is what James's son, Bronny, will do. Bronny declared for the NBA Draft but after a poor freshman season at USC, many teams are skeptical about drafting him.
It has long been a dream for the elder James to play with his son in the NBA, even if his stance on the matter has shifted in recent years. And it seems that the Lakers may be open to helping James realize his dreams. According toThe Athletic, the Lakers are open to drafting Bronny to allow his dad to play with his son.
While Bronny didn't have a great freshman season, he still has potential. He was coming off a traumatic heart issue before the start of the season, which could have contributed to his poor performance.
If the Lakers can work with Bronny and find a way to maximize his skill set, it could be a steal. He showed a strong work ethic on the defensive side of the ball and his having even more time to develop could be beneficial. While the Lakers likely wouldn't use their first-round pick on him, their second-rounder is open for business to take Bronny.
