Lakers News: How LA Feels About Drafting Bronny James After Nuggets Loss

The Lakers are open to drafting Bronny James this June to help fulfill LeBron James’ dream of playing with his son, team sources tell @shamscharania, @sam_amick and @jovanbuha.



Bronny announced earlier this month that he will enter the 2024 NBA Draft.



