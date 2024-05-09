Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reportedly Being Considered For Open Eastern Conference Coaching Role
The Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with head coach Darvin Ham shortly after their season concluded with an early playoff exit. Ham has flashes of greatness but his inability to make in-game adjustments and take accountability were what doomed him in Los Angeles.
However, it seems that we could see him back on the sidelines rather quickly.
According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, Ham is reportedly being considered to become the lead assistant coach for the Charlotte Hornets under new head coach Charles Lee. Lee was hired as the Hornets coach on May 9 and these two are very familiar with one another.
Ham and Lee worked together for eight years under head coach Mike Budenholzer, both with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. While Ham would likely want to return to being the leader on the sidelines, it could benefit him to take on an assistant job first to help his resume out more.
While things didn't work out in Los Angeles for him, he still remains a wanted name across the NBA. Ham knows the game of basketball well but being a first-time head coach with the Lakers can be tough.
It'll be interesting to see if Ham does accept a lesser role, even for one season. He showed some promise with the Lakers and now just needs to find the correct landing spot for himself in the future.
More Lakers: Lakers Reported Head Coaching Target Officially Signs With Eastern Conference Squad