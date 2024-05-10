Lakers Rumors: Could Darvin Ham Wind Up With a Western Conference Rival?
With the Los Angeles Lakers parting ways with head coach Darvin Ham, they are now on their own search for a new leader of their staff. Ham was let go in part due to his inability to make adjustments within games and his lack of accountability for his own mistakes over his two seasons as the coach.
While the Lakers and their fans have been done with Ham for a while, he is still seen as a potential hot name on the open market. He may have to take a job as an assistant first but Ham should be back on the sidelines soon if he chooses to do so.
He was already mentioned as a candidate to potentially become the lead assistant under new Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee after he signed away from the Boston Celtics but Ham could also end up somewhere much closer to Los Angeles. With the Phoenix Suns likely hiring of former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, Ham could end up with a direct rival of the Lakers.
Budenholzer has reportedly been putting together a staff in preparation for a return to the NBA and Ham could be on the shortlist.
Ham worked under Budenholzer with both the Atlanta Hawks and Bucks, making this a likely pairing. They both think alike when it comes to how they coach players and Ham could head to a team that the Lakers will see often.
While he may not be the type of person for revenge, it would be sweet for him to have a chance to play the Lakers multiple times next season if he signs with the Suns. Ham may also take some time away from the game after two tough years but make no mistake, he loves the game and teams still have interest in him.
More Lakers: Lakers Lose Another Key Head Coaching Candidate to Western Conference Rival