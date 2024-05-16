Lakers News: Brian Windhorst Projects How LeBron James Will Handle Player Option
All-Star Los Angeles Lakers combo forward LeBron James has a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season, which would be the 39-year-old's record-tying 22nd in the league.
Unlike 2024 Hall of Famer Vince Carter, who presently has sole possession of that longevity record, James is no bench player even in his dotage. He remains an All-NBA-caliber star.
During a recent episode of "Get Up," ESPN's Brian Windhorst laid out how he thinks James will handling his impending opportunity to reach unrestricted free agency for the first time since becoming a Laker six seasons ago.
"I do think that LeBron intends to opt out of his contract and become a free agent for the first time since 2018," Windhorst revealed. "I think that that will apply a little bit of pressure to the Lakers, and I think he's doing it for three reasons."
"No. 1 — Because I think he wants to see what the Lakers do around the draft," Windhorst revealed. "They have potentially three first round picks that they can trade, a couple of contracts that they can package with them, to upgrade the team. You'll remember that they did not make any significant upgrades to this team at the deadline. LeBron did not forget that, and I do think he likes to have that pressure over them."
"No. 2 — As you may have heard, his son Bronny may be, and I expect [him] to be, in this draft... I think the Lakers will go into the draft with the 17th overall pick and the 55th overall pick. LeBron has expressed an interest in possibly playing with his son," Windhorst said. "The Lakers will have potentially two chances to draft him."
"And No. 3 — I think that there [are] some features that he can put in a new contract... If he opts in, he only gets one year and [$51.4 million]," Windhorst added. "He could potentially get [multiple] years. And also he does not have a no-trade clause in his contract... I wouldn't be suprrised if he'd like to lock that in as well."
