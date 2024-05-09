2 Lakers Make Dennis Rodman’s Mount Rushmore
Former Los Angeles Lakers power forward Dennis Rodman recently gave his all-time Mount Rushmore list for NBA players. While Rodman wasn't a star with the Lakers and is most known for his time with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls, he is one of the more famous players in NBA history.
In his Mount Rushmore, Rodman listed two members of the Lakers. One of them is former Lakers point guard Magic Johnson and the two others are current superstar LeBron James. He also puts in his former teammate with the Bulls, Michael Jordan, and Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry.
While this is just the opinion of Rodman, he does know the game very well. He was one of the smartest IQ players while on the court and it translated to a lot of winning for his teams.
Rodman won five NBA championships during his playing days, two with Detroit and three with the Bulls. He was a winner pretty much everywhere that he went so his opinion does hold weight when it comes to this.
Considering that he played with Jordan and against Johnson, Rodman does have a unique perspective as well. This would be many peoples' Mount Rushmore, even if this isn't their top-four NBA players of all time.
