Head coach Darvin Ham has seen the same issues that we all think are hounding this mediocre 20-24 Los Angeles Lakers team with the trade deadline looming.

LA can't defend particularly well anywhere (though Anthony Davis when healthy was pretty darn helpful in the post), but more troubling than that, it's currently the worst three-point shooting team in the league.

Los Angeles ranks 29th in the NBA when it comes to three-point attempts with 30.5 tries a game, and 27th in conversion rate (33.7%).

tried to dance around the question as diplomatically as he could for a while, citing player injuries as a reason the club has looked less-than-great. But as you can see, he did eventually actually answer the question.

"Our focus, obviously we've done our due diligence and looked at the people that are available, but also our primary focus first and foremost is getting our guys back healthy," Ham told reporters ahead of last night's hard-fought 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets. "I can't really pinpoint a need at this point, shooting always helps, but at the end of the day, our team is coming together."

Ham is talking out of both sides of his mouth a bit with this quote, saying on the one hand that he can't think of any roster issues to remedy, and on the other that he immediately mentions that his team could use some more shooters. This has been an issue since the summer, when LA opted not to move off the insane $47.1 million expiring salary of Russell Westbrook, now a reserve, to equip the club with more shooters, and had to settle for mostly veteran's minimum additions.