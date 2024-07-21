Lakers News: East All-Star Weighs in On 'Tough' LA Job For JJ Redick
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a roller coaster of an offseason thus far. L.A.'s offseason has been a whirlwind, from players not wanting to sign with them to coaches rejecting their offers. Nonetheless, the Lakers are confident in who they have at their disposal, at least they say. Still, no move this offseason caused much traction like the decision to hire first-time head coach JJ Redick.
Redick, a first-time head coach with no prior coaching experience, has been entrusted with the leadership of the 17-time NBA champion, the Lakers. This is a unique and challenging opportunity, one that Redick is confident he is prepared for.
Many former NBA players, coaches, and even current All-Stars have commented on Redick's challenges ahead. Add one of Redicks' former teamamtes and 2023 NBA MVP, Joel Embiid to that list.
In an interview with David Marchese of the New York Times, Embiid shared his thoughts on Redick taking the Lakers job.
"If I was him, I don't know if that's a perfect situation," Embiid said. "Maybe he thinks that's a perfect situation. But if you're coming in, especially with a job like the Lakers, it's kind of a make-or-break situation, because if you succeed, great, you're going to be coaching for years. But if you don't succeed, those coaches are usually bound to be fired within a year or two. I love him, I'm happy for him, but that's a tough job."
Undoubtedly, this is uncharted waters for Redick, regardless of how ready or prepared he is. The Lakers' job is the toughest in the NAB and arguably the toughest in all of sports. There's a ton of pressure night in and night out to get the best out of this team and win a game, whether that game is in November or June.
The way this current Lakers roster is constructed is not ideal for Redick's game plan; nonetheless, he may have to work with what he's got. What Redick has is arguably the best player ever: LeBron James, and defensive maestro and do-it-all big man Anthony Davis.
Redick appears to be ready for the challenge, and as he said in his introductory press conference about proving doubters or naysayers wrong, claiming, "I really don't give a f***."
