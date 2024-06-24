JJ Redick Had Comical NFSW Answer on What He Wants to Prove As Lakers Coach
JJ Redick doesn't feel the need to prove anyone wrong, he just wants to coach the Los Angeles Lakers.
That was the first-time NBA head coach's message during his introductory press conference on Monday when asked if he wanted to prove any misconceptions about him or the hire wrong.
"It's a valid question. And I've certainly heard everything," Redick said. "It's been a really interesting six weeks or so, just in terms of being a part of the engagement farming industry, it's been really interesting. However, I don't really have a great answer to your question because I really don't give a f---.
"I want to coach the Lakers. I want to coach the team. I don't want to dispel anything. I want to become a great coach in the NBA, and I want to win championships. And I want my players to maximize their careers. That's all I f--king care about."
Editor's note: The video below contains profanity:
Redick showed impressive poise and command during his first press conference. Those are no doubt qualities he has honed during his brief media career. He also displayed humility and humor when discussing the Lakers' public pursuit of UConn coach Dan Hurley.
The 40-year-old first-time head coach did an excellent job during his first time in the hot seat. Now all he has to do is turn around a storied franchise.