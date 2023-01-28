Ahead of tonight's matchup in probably the most storied rivalry in NBA history, neither the Boston Celtics and the visiting Los Angeles Lakers will be fighting at full strength.

We already knew one starter, reigning Defense Player of the Year Marcus Smart, the Celtics point guard, would be sidelined for today's bout due to a right ankle sprain. Now, it appears several other key players may not be able to suit up for either club.

According to the league's newest injury report, the 23-26 Lakers, massive 8.5-point underdogs for the game, could be without up to three starters. LA's All-Star frontcourt of Anthony Davis (probable as he recovers from a right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (questionable with that darn left ankle sprain), plus starting swingman Lonnie Walker IV (questionable with left knee tendinitis) could all sit tonight. That would quite probably spell doom for your Lakers against the 35-15 Celtics.

As was also previously reported, second-year reserve Lakers guard Austin Reaves remains unavailable with the left hamstring strain that has kept him on the shelf for 11 games, his first long-term NBA injury. Two-way players Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr. will remain with the Lakers' NBA G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, as they continue to hone their games.