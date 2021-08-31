Lakers News: Is Marc Gasol’s Time in LA Coming to an End?

The Lakers have subtracted a lot of pieces from their 2020-2021 roster over the course of this offseason in favor of a brand new cast to support LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Word around town is that they may not be done doing so just yet. However this time it won’t be by their doing.

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Lakers are on the market looking for some front court help for their squad. That seems awfully strange considering Gasol still has a year left on the two-year contract he signed before last season. He also had previously stated he intended on returning to the Lakers to play out the last year of his deal.

Despite that, Stein doesn’t believe a reunion is 100% certain between the two sides.

"I’m hearing that Marc Gasol is not a lock to return to the Lakers, even after Gasol said following Spain’s quarterfinal loss to the United States in the Olympics that he intends to play out the final year of the two-year deal he signed with Los Angeles. It’s not yet clear if that means Gasol is poised to be set free to play elsewhere in the NBA or if he would ultimately opt to finish his career in his home country like brother Pau."

If Gasol does ultimately depart, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard are the only other centers on the roster. Los Angeles will have to look to add one either via a trade or through free agency.

Losing Gasol may not be a huge loss, but when you look at what’s available outside of him, it may hurt more than anticipated. Over 52 games last season, Gasol averaged 19 minutes per game with 5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.