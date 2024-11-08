Lakers-76ers: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions as LA Looks to Snap Losing Streak
The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are coming off an underwhelming five-game road trip where the team managed to win just one game against a struggling Toronto Raptors squad.
The 76ers have opened the season with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 1-6, but the team's poor record can mostly be attributed to injury. Former MVP Joel Embiid has yet to make his debut in 2024. Embiid is currently facing a three-game suspension for shoving a reporter.
How to Watch
The Lakers, 76ers matchup kicks off at 7 p.m. PT. The game will air on ESPN and Spectrum SportsNet, for fans who are local to Los Angeles. Other viewing options include YouTube TV, Fubo, and Sling TV for those who have a subscription for the streaming services.
Odds
Lakers by 8.5
The Lakers are the favorites to win Friday's matchup, given the Los Angeles squad is healthy. Philadelphia's best player won't be on the floor since Embiid will be serving his suspension and Tyrese Maxey is dealing with a right hamstring injury. However, Paul George is expected to be available for the matchup.
Simply based on the health of both teams, Los Angeles should win this game.
Predictions
With Embiid and Maxey both out for the 76ers, the Lakers should win this game easily. However, the past five games have exposed the team's struggle to defend their opponents. Los Angeles is also having issues with capitalizing on every opportunity presented on the court.
However, Lakers head coach JJ Redick will get his team back on track Friday night.
Prediction: Lakers 110, 76ers 93
More
LeBron James was candid about the Lakers' struggles with defense following the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night.
"At the end of the day, especially when you lose bodies, you got to compete," James said. "You got to be out there giving it everything that you got and on both ends. There were times that we did that, but the majority of the time, I don't think we sustained energy and effort."
Paul George missed the first five games of the season because of a knee injury but made his debut for Philadelphia on Wednesday against his former team. In the 24 minutes he spent on the court, George scored 18 points with seven rebounds.
"I think my execution is off. My rhythm, my timing, ball handling is just off," George said. "... I'll be better. I'm going to put the work in, but it is a rough patch I would say for myself and then I've got to be better for these guys."
George will be playing in only his second game against the Lakers Friday night.