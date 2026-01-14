Carmelo Anthony Shares Sharp Call-Out of JJ Redick for Handling of Luka Doncic

Carmelo Anthony doesn't see this current Los Angeles Lakers roster setup as being conducive to success. Melo believes JJ Redick can't risk the team's chemistry and get on Luka Doncic for not doing the little things on defense because of his scoring. That's led to some natural frustration from the head coach, which has been readily observable.

He also believes the Lakers would benefit from having a Udonis Haslem or P.J. Tucker-type presence on the bench to keep Doncic in line, since being in the trenches would have Doncic actually listening to a player instead of a coach.

Melo snuck in an interesting note about LeBron James and his health that could have some wondering what the King's future holds.

“This is where the disconnect of not having real vets on your team. Bron [is] not doing it. He is trying to figure his sh** out. he [is] trying to navigate his sh**. He [is] trying to stay healthy,” Anthony said on the 7PM In Brooklyn podcast.

“JJ [Redick] wants to hold the motherf***** accountable, but he knows, [he] can’t really hold him accountable because he [is] giving me 40. This is where the guys like PJ, guys like Udonis Haslem, those guys on the bench can really hold Luka accountable. Has to be somebody on that bench he respects."

James' health and general disconnected nature with the Lakers may be a sign he's not looking to stay long. He's a free agent at the end of the season, but retirement feels just as possible in light of his recent "23" patch, celebrating 23 years of his career. That number has always meant something to LeBron, but returning for a 24th season in Purple and Gold would also be significant. It just doesn't seem like he's as locked in as he used to be. Keeping Doncic in check is what Miami Heat LeBron and Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron would've happily done.

As for Doncic, who could keep him in check and get more effort out of him defensively?

Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green Aren't Walking Through That Door

The only two players who come to mind who fit that bill are Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, and they're on the same team. Even though LeBron has long been rumored to be a potential Golden State Warriors target, it doesn't feel like James would OK a mid-season trade.

Other than that, there's no one who fits Melo's hypothetical culture-fixer. The Lakers may need to hope they can score enough to forgive the defensive deficiencies moving forward.