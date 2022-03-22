Skip to main content
Lakers: A Little Russell Westbrook Appreciation

Russell Westbrook has been an efficient scorer in the Lakers past three contests.

Okay, hold on, put your sword down. The title might have triggered you. 

This isn't a referendum on Russell Westbrook's entire season with the Lakers. Let's be frank, it hasn't been All-Star quality for the most part. Moreover, it's been frustrating and downright maddening at times to watch.  

This is a brief timeout from the heavy tide of negative critiques, some warranted, some not, of Westbrook's play.

Westbrook has put together a nice stretch of games that might have gotten lost as LeBron James passed Karl Malone in the record books and then put Kevin Love on a poster. Russ's performances over the last three games, including his game-tying three in Toronto, deserve a small token of appreciation. 

In his last three contests, Westbrook is averaging 21.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game. Most importantly, Russ is shooting the ball efficiently. He's shooting 53.2% from the field and 50.0% from three. His counting stats have also been impactful. Among the Lakers starters, Westbrook had the best plus-minus in both the Toronto and Cleveland wins.

It's not the only reason the Lakers won both of those games, LeBron has been his usual monster self, but it's absolutely one of the reasons. 

Westbrook has scored 20 or more points in three-consecutive games for just the third time this year. The most recent time being the end of January.

Now, a trio of good games doesn't merit a statue outside of Crypto.com Arena nor erase some very poor showings this season. It does offer a perspective on what Westbrook can be at his best on this Lakers team - a scoring facilitator. A complimentary piece to LeBron by helping generate offense on the second unit. 

Westbrook has been the bedrock of the frustrations of Lakers fans this season. There's an understandable reason why. 

If fans are going to give him heaps of credit for the Lakers disappointing season, then he deserves a little credit when he's playing well too.

