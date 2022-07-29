Skip to main content
Lakers: Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Anthony Davis-Russell Westbrook Trade

Lakers: Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Anthony Davis-Russell Westbrook Trade

One analyst thinks the Lakers should package Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis for Nets stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ever since Nets superstar Kevin Durant placed his formal trade request from Brooklyn on July 1st, the vast majority of summer NBA trade speculation has been about where Durant, and running mate Kyrie Irving could potentially land if Brooklyn decides to move both of them. The Lakers has been the number one suspect in the Kyrie Irving trade talks, but one analyst thinks LA needs to think bigger.

In a recent article by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, one anonymous NBA insider explained why the Lakers need to package both Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis for Kyrie and Durant.

"Kyrie is the move. They should offer Davis with Westbrook. Try and get Kevin Durant. KD for AD and a pick is as close as [the Nets] will get to what they want."

The Trade

Nets Receive:

-Russell Westbrook

-Anthony Davis

Scroll to Continue

Read More

-future LA first-round pick (2027 or 2029)

Lakers Receive:

-Kyrie Irving

-Kevin Durant

The insider's theoretical trade would surely melt the NBA internet. It might also be just a pipe dream. Brooklyn has been highly resistant to taking Russell Westbrook in any Kyrie Irving trade scenario and might prefer re-engaging with the Boston Celtics for a package centered around forward Jaylen Brown, as opposed to bringing in Anthony Davis who's struggled to stay healthy the last several seasons.

Davis is the more decorated player, and some would argue he has a higher ceiling than Brown, but trading away Durant and Kyrie for AD, Westbrook, a player they don't want, and a pick, probably isn't enough to get a deal done.

However, if the Lakers suddenly did an about-face on their Anthony Davis position (the franchise is reportedly not entertaining any offers for AD), and Brooklyn was willing to strike a mammoth deal, surrounding LeBron with the greatest scoring forward of all-time, plus Kyrie, would surely make the Lakers title contenders again.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_18081995_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: NBA Insider Predicts LA's Starting Lineup for This Coming Season

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_9551898_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Rams Hilariously Call Out LeBron James in Training Camp Video

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18694537_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Sign Forward Jay Huff to Training Camp Deal

By Eric Eulau6 hours ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LA Insider Says LeBron James Not Signing Extension Will Be a LA 'Circus'

By Eric Eulau8 hours ago
talen horton tucker usa today 10-6-21
News

Lakers Exploring Buddy Hield Trade Package Involving Talen Horton-Tucker

By Ryan Menzie11 hours ago
USATSI_18689933_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Shaq's Son, Shareef O'Neal, Inks Six-Figure Deal with G-League Team

By Eric EulauJul 27, 2022 10:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18153302
News

Lakers Rumors: Nets Beat Writer Provides Latest Intel on Kyrie Irving

By Eric EulauJul 27, 2022 8:00 PM EDT
Memphis Tigers Assistant Coach Rasheed Wallace yells out to his team during their game against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at FedExForum on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Jrca9685
News

Lakers: Kevin Garnett Continues to Roast LA After Latest Rasheed Wallace News

By AJ GonzalezJul 27, 2022 6:00 PM EDT