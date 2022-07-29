Lakers: Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Anthony Davis-Russell Westbrook Trade

Ever since Nets superstar Kevin Durant placed his formal trade request from Brooklyn on July 1st, the vast majority of summer NBA trade speculation has been about where Durant, and running mate Kyrie Irving could potentially land if Brooklyn decides to move both of them. The Lakers has been the number one suspect in the Kyrie Irving trade talks, but one analyst thinks LA needs to think bigger.

In a recent article by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, one anonymous NBA insider explained why the Lakers need to package both Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis for Kyrie and Durant.

"Kyrie is the move. They should offer Davis with Westbrook. Try and get Kevin Durant. KD for AD and a pick is as close as [the Nets] will get to what they want."

The Trade

Nets Receive:

-Russell Westbrook

-Anthony Davis

-future LA first-round pick (2027 or 2029)

Lakers Receive:

-Kyrie Irving

-Kevin Durant

The insider's theoretical trade would surely melt the NBA internet. It might also be just a pipe dream. Brooklyn has been highly resistant to taking Russell Westbrook in any Kyrie Irving trade scenario and might prefer re-engaging with the Boston Celtics for a package centered around forward Jaylen Brown, as opposed to bringing in Anthony Davis who's struggled to stay healthy the last several seasons.

Davis is the more decorated player, and some would argue he has a higher ceiling than Brown, but trading away Durant and Kyrie for AD, Westbrook, a player they don't want, and a pick, probably isn't enough to get a deal done.

However, if the Lakers suddenly did an about-face on their Anthony Davis position (the franchise is reportedly not entertaining any offers for AD), and Brooklyn was willing to strike a mammoth deal, surrounding LeBron with the greatest scoring forward of all-time, plus Kyrie, would surely make the Lakers title contenders again.