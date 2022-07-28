Lakers Rumors: Nets Beat Writer Provides Latest Intel on Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant continues to be the center of the NBA speculation universe this summer as the Nets try to determine what their future holds following KD's trade request earlier this month. By all accounts, and reports, what happens or doesn't happen, to KD, will have a big impact on Nets running mate Kyrie Irving.

It's been repeatedly reported that the Lakers are the only team seriously considering trading for Kyrie Irving if the Nets want to move on from the mercurial guard. Lakers star LeBron James is apparently all-in on the idea of swapping Russell Westbrook for Kyrie Irving, but the LA front office has been somewhat resistant to including both their future firsts in a potential deal.

To add to the complexity, the Nets desire a three-team trade in order to redirect Westbrook to elsewhere in a potential Kyrie-Lakers trade.

The Kyrie trade chatter has cooled as of late, but that doesn't mean it still won't happen. The Athletic's Alex Schiffer, who covers the Nets, recently stated that Brooklyn still isn't sold on experiencing another season similar to the last with Irving.

"I’m still skeptical he’s a Net next season. Would it surprise me? No. He’s from the area, and has a home and newborn there along with the rest of his family. But the vibe I got with the Nets was that last season was such a mess that they don’t want to run it back unless significant changes are made."

Due to a New York state COVID vaccination mandate, and the Nets being unwilling to let Kyrie play road games for most of the season, Irving played in just 29 games this past season.

Brooklyn keeping both Durant and Kyrie isn't out of the question, but all parties definitely have some fences to mend this summer or will need to plunge ever deeper into trade scenarios.