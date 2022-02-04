Lakers: Anthony Davis Accomplished Something That Has Not Been Done Since the Shaq Days

Thursday night offered not much in the way of an overall exciting game for the Lakers. But the final quarter and even most of the second half proved to be a thrill ride in Los Angeles taking on the Clippers in the battle for mediocrity.

There were 5 go-ahead baskets in the final minute of the 4th quarter alone, and the game ended with Anthony Davis' game-winning shot rolling out of the basket. Given that the Lakers were down huge early on in the contest, it was a good way to end the game.

But if there was a bright spot in the loss, it was once again Anthony Davis. He poured on 30 points and added 17 rebounds in the loss, doing everything he could to keep the Lakers in it. It was also the second consecutive game where he recorded 30-plus points and 15-plus rebounds. The last guy to do that for LA? Diesel.

Shaq did it for the Lakers, and he was the last guy to do it way back in 2003. If AD can even get close to this performance on a nightly basis, Los Angeles will be in a much better spot. That's what Frank Vogel said following the loss to the Clips.

“If he plays this way when we’re whole, we can win a championship."

The Lakers aren't even close to being at full strength yet. AD has admitted that his knee isn't even fully healthy, but he's in there every night. There's no telling when LeBron James will be back, and Kendrick Nunn has yet to even debut with his knee bruise.

But when they're all healthy and AD is playing like this, look out everyone.