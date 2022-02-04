Skip to main content
Lakers: Finally Some Encouraging News on Kendrick Nunn
Lakers: Finally Some Encouraging News on Kendrick Nunn

This guy would be HUGE for the Lakers.

The Lakers have long been waiting on the debut of Kendrick Nunn. When they signed him in free agency this offseason, the hope was that he could be a perimeter defender with the ability to shoot the three-ball with high efficiency. 

But that has yet to happen this season. The Lakers lost Nunn in the preseason when he went down with a knee injury. Ever since then, he has struggled to get back to full health to play. 

The last update was that Nunn had been shut down from progression after the knee injury flared back up. This week, Nunn was back on the court doing a shootaround with the Lakers. He then told Frank Vogel that he felt good following the workout, which is a great sign. 

If the Lakers can get Nunn healthy again, he would probably be their biggest trade deadline acquisition. The most important thing is that he can defend the perimeter, and he can do it with more speed than Los Angeles has right now. 

That allows for guys like Anthony Davis and LeBron James to fill up the lanes, which should lower the points against them in the paint. As of now, opposing teams are finding ways to force AD and James to the perimeters when they're both in there. 

Nunn has the ability to shoot close to 40 percent from beyond the arc as well, which could be huge. He's an on-the-ball guard who was originally supposed to back up Russell Westbrook

If he gets back healthy and rolling, he could have a prominent role down the stretch.

kendrick nunn lakers october 2021
