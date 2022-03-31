Lakers: Anthony Davis Targeting Pelicans Game for Return

Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been on the sidelines since injuring his foot in mid-February against the Utah Jazz. Since Davis has been out, the Lakers have gone 4-13 and through Wednesday, are mercifully a half game up on the San Antonio Spurs for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

On Tuesday, Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes reported that Davis is targeting the Lakers Friday home game against the Pelicans for his return.

Haynes' report is a bit of a surprise since ESPN's Dave McMenamin had previously reported that Davis was targeting a return the first week of April.

However, it sounds like LeBron James is unlikely to join Anthony Davis on the court for Davis' first game in well over a month.

James suffered a sprained ankle on Sunday against the Pelicans and sat out the Lakers Tuesday contest in Dallas. Based on reporting from Wednesday, James will also miss the Jazz game on Thursday.

The Lakers remaining schedule is no picnic. A healthy Lebron and Davis will likely be needed for the purple and gold to come out of the woods with a spot in the play-in tournament.

After wrapping up their three game road trip in Utah, the Lakers have a pair of games against two hungry teams. On Friday, the Lakers face the Pelicans who currently are the ninth-seed in the West. Then, the Lakers have a Sunday primetime game against a Nuggets team doesn't want to fall out of the top six in the West.

After that, they go on the road to face the Suns and the Warriors. They'll come home to the Thunder before finishing out their season at Denver.

The Lakers need some things to go their way in the coming days, and the return of Anthony Davis is certainly one of them.