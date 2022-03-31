Skip to main content
Lakers: Anthony Davis Targeting Pelicans Game for Return

Lakers: Anthony Davis Targeting Pelicans Game for Return

Anthony Davis is reportedly targeting Friday for his return to the court.

Anthony Davis is reportedly targeting Friday for his return to the court.

Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been on the sidelines since injuring his foot in mid-February against the Utah Jazz. Since Davis has been out, the Lakers have gone 4-13 and through Wednesday, are mercifully a half game up on the San Antonio Spurs for the final spot in the play-in tournament. 

On Tuesday, Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes reported that Davis is targeting the Lakers Friday home game against the Pelicans for his return. 

Haynes' report is a bit of a surprise since ESPN's Dave McMenamin had previously reported that Davis was targeting a return the first week of April. 

However, it sounds like LeBron James is unlikely to join Anthony Davis on the court for Davis' first game in well over a month.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

James suffered a sprained ankle on Sunday against the Pelicans and sat out the Lakers Tuesday contest in Dallas. Based on reporting from Wednesday, James will also miss the Jazz game on Thursday. 

The Lakers remaining schedule is no picnic. A healthy Lebron and Davis will likely be needed for the purple and gold to come out of the woods with a spot in the play-in tournament. 

After wrapping up their three game road trip in Utah, the Lakers have a pair of games against two hungry teams. On Friday, the Lakers face the Pelicans who currently are the ninth-seed in the West. Then, the Lakers have a Sunday primetime game against a Nuggets team doesn't want to fall out of the top six in the West. 

After that, they go on the road to face the Suns and the Warriors. They'll come home to the Thunder before finishing out their season at Denver. 

The Lakers need some things to go their way in the coming days, and the return of Anthony Davis is certainly one of them. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_7478008
News

Lakers: Pau Gasol Exploring Return to NBA in Off-Court Position

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
kendrick nunn 10-6-21
News

Lakers: Kendrick Nunn Not Expected to Return This Season

By Eric Eulau15 hours ago
USATSI_17035790
News

Lakers Injury News: LeBron James Out, Anthony Davis Doubtful for Utah Game

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_17978456
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Explores LA Giving Russell Westbrook the Luol Deng Treatment

By Eric Eulau19 hours ago
USATSI_17987607
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Hints at Extended Absence for LeBron James

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_17988099
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Has Heated Exchange with LA Reporter After Dallas Loss

By Eric EulauMar 30, 2022
USATSI_17035543
News

Lakers Injury News: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Ruled Out For Game Tonight

By Eric EulauMar 29, 2022
USATSI_17676012
News

Lakers: LeBron James Gives Pelicans Forward's Mother an Awesome Birthday Gift

By Eric EulauMar 29, 2022