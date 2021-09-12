Lakers Betting: Substantial Wager Has the Lakers Missing the Playoffs

After the Brooklyn Nets at +250, the Lakers have the second-best odds to win the NBA championship next year at +400.

What about to miss the playoffs? Those odds stood at +1600, but who is crazy enough to take that.

One person literally said, "Bet."

Someone legit put his or her money where their mouth is. According to BetMGM, a $10,000 wager came in for the Lakers to miss the playoffs. If won, the ticket would cash out $160,000.

After the wager, the odds for the team to miss the playoffs moved to +1400.

Although it seems laughable that someone could put down this sort of wager, it is not entirely out of the realm of possibility. Remember, LeBron James did miss the playoffs in his first year with the Lakers. Sure, there were not any superstars on the team at that point, but don’t forget last season when Anthony Davis went down with a groin strain, the Lakers went from title contenders to a first round exit seemingly overnight.

With the play-in tournament, the 7th and 8th seeds in each conference is not guaranteed a playoff spot, which makes this scenario ever the more possible. If the Lakers don’t play up to expectations, and end up at the bottom of the playoff bracket, they could very well play in this single elimination type of tournament and find themselves outside looking in.

Stranger things have happened, but realistically as the odds show, this is highly unlikely. Too many things would have to go wrong for this scenario to play out.