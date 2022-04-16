Skip to main content
Lakers: Brian Windhorst Says LeBron James 'Wears Teams Out'

Lakers: Brian Windhorst Says LeBron James 'Wears Teams Out'

ESPN's Brian Windhorst details the LeBron James effect on NBA franchises.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst details the LeBron James effect on NBA franchises.

Both by the end of season standings and the eye test, the 2021-2022 Lakers are one of the worst teams LeBron James has ever been a part of. Not only did the team pile up 49 losses, but they failed to even qualify for the play-in tournament. 

LeBron himself was reportedly the driving force behind the Lakers questionable decision to acquire guard Russell Westbrook this past August. LeBron's preference towards playing with established veterans likely played a role in the Lakers building a historically old roster this season.

All of the franchise's failures this year aren't all LeBron's fault, but they do have a few of his fingerprints. 

ESPN's Brian Windhorst explained on an appearance on Get Up how LeBron's history suggests that the "win now" approach he brings to franchises isn't sustainable over long periods of time. The reporter, who knows LeBron well, believes that his effect on teams eventually runs organizations ragged. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“He goes to Miami, four years, great run, they run out of draft picks. In his last game, three guys retired after the game. He goes to Cleveland, four years, great run. They run out of draft picks. They got old guys. Here we are in LA, fourth year. The oldest team we’ve seen in NBA history, they’re out of draft picks, they’re exhausted.”

Windhorst even coined a term for the LeBron phenomenon.

“LeBron’s career operates in four-year increments. He wears his team out. I call it organizational fatigue. It happened the first time in Cleveland. They ran out of draft picks, they had a bunch of guys in their mid-30s. Shaq close to the finish line, Antawn Jamison."

As Windhorst noted, LeBron is eligible for a contract extension this August. This month, the reporter suggested that LeBron and his family thoroughly enjoy living in LA. Meaning, it current seems more likely than not that LeBron signs an extension with the Lakers.

If he does, it would be the first time LeBron spends a fifth-consecutive year with the same franchise since his age 23 season. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_13040614_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LA Insider Discusses Linda Rambis' Role In Front Office

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_9705734_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Denver Broncos Player Compares Russell Wilson to Kobe, LeBron, and MJ

By Eric Eulau6 hours ago
USATSI_9914908
News

Lakers: Brad Stevens Laughs Off Idea of Leaving Boston Celtics to Coach LA

By Eric Eulau10 hours ago
USATSI_18060457_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Wayne Ellington Fined For Altercation with Nuggets Guard

By Staff WriterApr 14, 2022
USATSI_17673175_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Pundit Thinks LA Should Trade Anthony Davis for Iconic Warriors Player

By Eric EulauApr 14, 2022
lebron-socialmedia
News

Lakers: LeBron James Reiterates His Main Goal With LA Moving Forward

By Eric EulauApr 14, 2022
USATSI_17240095_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Outlines Potential Russell Westbrook for Brogdon & Hield Trade

By Eric EulauApr 14, 2022
USATSI_18005181_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: GM Rob Pelinka Sets Rough Timeline for Hiring a New Head Coach

By Eric EulauApr 13, 2022