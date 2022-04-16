Lakers: Brian Windhorst Says LeBron James 'Wears Teams Out'

Both by the end of season standings and the eye test, the 2021-2022 Lakers are one of the worst teams LeBron James has ever been a part of. Not only did the team pile up 49 losses, but they failed to even qualify for the play-in tournament.

LeBron himself was reportedly the driving force behind the Lakers questionable decision to acquire guard Russell Westbrook this past August. LeBron's preference towards playing with established veterans likely played a role in the Lakers building a historically old roster this season.

All of the franchise's failures this year aren't all LeBron's fault, but they do have a few of his fingerprints.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst explained on an appearance on Get Up how LeBron's history suggests that the "win now" approach he brings to franchises isn't sustainable over long periods of time. The reporter, who knows LeBron well, believes that his effect on teams eventually runs organizations ragged.

“He goes to Miami, four years, great run, they run out of draft picks. In his last game, three guys retired after the game. He goes to Cleveland, four years, great run. They run out of draft picks. They got old guys. Here we are in LA, fourth year. The oldest team we’ve seen in NBA history, they’re out of draft picks, they’re exhausted.”

Windhorst even coined a term for the LeBron phenomenon.

“LeBron’s career operates in four-year increments. He wears his team out. I call it organizational fatigue. It happened the first time in Cleveland. They ran out of draft picks, they had a bunch of guys in their mid-30s. Shaq close to the finish line, Antawn Jamison."

As Windhorst noted, LeBron is eligible for a contract extension this August. This month, the reporter suggested that LeBron and his family thoroughly enjoy living in LA. Meaning, it current seems more likely than not that LeBron signs an extension with the Lakers.

If he does, it would be the first time LeBron spends a fifth-consecutive year with the same franchise since his age 23 season.