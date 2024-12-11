Lakers' Bronny James to Make G League Road Debut
Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James will make his G League road debut on Thursday.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared the news, X.
James will make his road debut for the South Bay Lakers against the Valley Suns.
James has made seven appearances for the NBA Lakers this season and three for the G League Lakers. However, all of his G League games have been at home.
James will travel with the team after only playing in three home games for the G League Lakers and get more opportunities on the court.
James began the G League season shuttling between the Lakers and South Bay home games, but both sides kept the door open for road contests. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported earlier in the season that James will only be playing home games with the South Bay Lakers.
“He’s only going to play in the South Bay Lakers’ home games," Windhorst said. "He’s only going to kind of be a part-time G League player, and he’s not getting on United Airlines to fly to these road games."
The Lakers selected James with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The team knew he would be a project, especially after his lone season at USC, where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 total rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.8 steals per game across 25 games.
He's struggled more often than not at the NBA level. In limited appearances, James is averaging 0.6 points, 0.1 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 0.1 steals in 2.6 minutes of action and shooting 12.5 percent from the field on eight field goal attempts in seven games.
James last played on Sunday, recording a block in three minutes of action against the Portland Trail Blazers.
His time in the G League has been vastly different. In three games, James is averaging 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 29 percent from the field in 26.3 minutes of action.
James, the son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, will get more play time for the G League team. The hope is that he will continue to improve and eventually help out the NBA Lakers down the road.
The Lakers currently sit with a 13-11 record and will look to continue their winning ways on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
