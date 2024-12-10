Lakers Insider Believes Bronny James Would Follow LeBron in Trade Request
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is in his 22nd season. On top of that, he will turn 40 at the end of the month.
James' career is ticking, but he wants another illustrious championship to add to his Hall of Fame resume. It's the only reason James is still playing, but a trade could be in the cards if he cannot do so with the Lakers.
At least, that's what ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins said on First Take. Perkins said that if James were to request a trade, the Lakers would have no choice but to entertain it.
However, another caveat has been added. Lakers insider Antony Irwin of Clutch Points added that rookie guard Bronny James, the son of James, would be included in a potential deal involving LeBron.
“Sources close to the Lakers did say that, if James asked the Lakers to trade him, they would work with him to find a deal that lands him where he'd rather be, but also brings back the kind of return that would jumpstart a rebuild. If James was traded, it's also believed Bronny James would have to be part of the deal.”
LeBron badly wants to win a championship, especially alongside his son. As things stand, that seems like something other than a reality for the Lakers; however, it could be if he were to leave for a contender or if the Lakers could make a trade or two to improve their roster.
Everyone knows the Lakers need to make a drastic change to their roster. That is their only shot at seriously competing for a title with LeBron and fellow superstar Anthony Davis.
LeBron is in his seventh season as a Laker, and he only has one title to show for it. The front office is much to blame for their ability, or lack thereof, to compete for a title year in and year out with the future Hall of Famer on their side.
As for Bronny, he was brought along this past summer when the Lakers drafted him with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He is far from being a legitimate NBA player as things stand, but he could be a solid role player in due time.
If LeBron ever requests a trade this season, Bronny could be on his way out if the Lakers deem fit.
