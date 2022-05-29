Skip to main content
Lakers: Darvin Ham's Already Overcome His Biggest Challenge Says LA Insider

Darvin Ham has officially gained the one thing he needs to be successful.

The Lakers now have a new head coach and although some people think that this choice is not going to do much, it does not matter. The one thing that does matter is if Ham is able to gain the trust of the players in LA. 

Well according to Bill Oram from the Athletic, Ham has already accomplished this one major factor to LA's success. 

"Darvin Ham is his new coach. LeBron is happy. And today that’s what matters." 

Immediately after the news broke, LeBron James made sure to tweet out and share his excitement about the new leadership. 

Bill Oram continued and talked about how even though there are still plenty of things that need to be worked out, LeBron James is happy. 

"No, he’s never been a head coach. Or worked under a microscope as he will in L.A. Or had to solve a riddle quite like Russell Westbrook, if the former MVP sticks around. But LeBron believes in Ham. With a few keystrokes, the toughest person to impress gave his public approval and Lakers Nation could relax."

Most know that LeBron James has a heavy influence over the Lakers roster and the fans. He can set the tone for this team, so it is crucial that he embraces Ham as the new head coach to allow this team to move forward. If the Lakers want to have real success next season then showing respect for the new leadership is definitely the first step towards progress. 

Overall, the most important thing as of right now, is that the most important player on the Lakers is happy. 

