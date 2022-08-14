Lakers: Buss Family Wants to Shine Light on What Really Happened Behind the Scenes

The late great Dr. Jerry Buss was the epitome of the city of Los Angeles. That reflected heavily when he purchased the Los Angeles Lakers in 1979. The glitz, the glamour, the celebrities, the star players and of course the Forum Club.

All jokes aside, Dr. Buss cared deeply about the Lakers, Los Angeles and winning and that’s exactly what he did. Under the ownership of the Buss family, the Lakers won 10 championships with Dr. Buss at the helm and one with now Lakers governor and daughter Jeanie. Buss.

Because of all their rich history, the Lakers are releasing a 10-part docuseries titled, “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers,” which will premier Monday on Hulu.

Filmmaker for “Legacy,” Antoine Fuqua spoke to Jeanie and she made it very specific on who she wanted to appear on the docuseries (quotes via Jason Jones of The Athletic).

“Everybody that we asked to participate agreed to be interviewed, and everybody gives the experience that they had because the fans know about what took place on the court. But they don’t know what happened behind the scenes, and that’s what we wanted to show is what goes on after the game and the effect that winning has on people, on a family.”

It’s clear that the Lakers brass wants to debunk everything that was portrayed of them by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht of HBO.e".

This docuseries is coming after HBO’s controversial “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” HBO’s story of the Lakers was entertaining but people with of the Lakers don’t acknowledge it because of its authenticity and wrongful portrayal of those within the Lakers.

The upcoming Hulu series will have Lakers legends on the forefront, like, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and LeBron James, just to name a few.

The Lakers are the glamorous team in Hollywood and they’re showing every indication of that.