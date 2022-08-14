Skip to main content
Lakers: Buss Family Wants to Shine Light on What Really Happened Behind the Scenes

Lakers: Buss Family Wants to Shine Light on What Really Happened Behind the Scenes

The new Lakers docuseries is set to come out on Monday and owner Jeanie Buss is excited to tell the real story of the Lakers.

The late great Dr. Jerry Buss was the epitome of the city of Los Angeles. That reflected heavily when he purchased the Los Angeles Lakers in 1979. The glitz, the glamour, the celebrities, the star players and of course the Forum Club.

All jokes aside, Dr. Buss cared deeply about the Lakers, Los Angeles and winning and that’s exactly what he did. Under the ownership of the Buss family, the Lakers won 10 championships with Dr. Buss at the helm and one with now Lakers governor and daughter Jeanie. Buss.

Because of all their rich history, the Lakers are releasing a 10-part docuseries titled, “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers,” which will premier Monday on Hulu.

Filmmaker for “Legacy,” Antoine Fuqua spoke to Jeanie and she made it very specific on who she wanted to appear on the docuseries (quotes via Jason Jones of The Athletic).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Everybody that we asked to participate agreed to be interviewed, and everybody gives the experience that they had because the fans know about what took place on the court. But they don’t know what happened behind the scenes, and that’s what we wanted to show is what goes on after the game and the effect that winning has on people, on a family.”

It’s clear that the Lakers brass wants to debunk everything that was portrayed of them by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht of HBO.e".

This docuseries is coming after HBO’s controversial “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” HBO’s story of the Lakers was entertaining but people with of the Lakers don’t acknowledge it because of its authenticity and wrongful portrayal of those within the Lakers.

The upcoming Hulu series will have Lakers legends on the forefront, like, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and LeBron James, just to name a few.

The Lakers are the glamorous team in Hollywood and they’re showing every indication of that. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers News: Shaq Provides His Take on Russell Westbrook-LA Situation

By Ricardo Sandoval3 hours ago
lebron-james-flummuxed
News

Lakers News: LeBron James' Former Teammate Says LBJ Isn't a LA Great Quite Yet

By Ricardo Sandoval5 hours ago
luka-lebron
News

Lakers News: NBA Insider Reveals LA's Tantalizing Christmas Day Matchup

By Ricardo Sandoval21 hours ago
USATSI_8176098_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Matt Barnes Weighs in on Kobe No. 8 vs Kobe No. 24 Debate

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_18718632_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Photo of LeBron James' Sons, Bronny and Bryce, Creates Internet Frenzy

By Eric EulauAug 13, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17523169_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers 'insist' Russell Westbrook Trade Options Exist Besides Brooklyn & Indiana

By Eric EulauAug 13, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
USATSI_15408829_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Expert Throws Some Shade at Recent LA Free Agent Signee

By Staff WriterAug 12, 2022 9:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18664074_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Leading Candidate to Own Las Vegas NBA Expansion Team

By Eric EulauAug 12, 2022 6:30 PM EDT