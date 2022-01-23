Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Believes LA's Season Comes Down to Just Two Things

The Lakers got back in the win column on Friday night against the Orlando Magic. Los Angeles was down at the half, but outscored the rudderless Magic 62-43 in the second half to secure a much needed victory. According to Carmelo Anthony, the Lakers owe the win to getting “locked in” defensively.

Anthony also highlighted the two areas the Lakers need to improve in to start climbing the Western Conference standings.

"Energy and effort. Everything else will take care of itself. But we got to come out every night with the same energy. Little bit more effort, second effort. We can't keep letting teams beat us at the hustle game. Just small things that we can correct.”

Anthony’s comments were based on the Lakers troubling first half against the worst team in the NBA. The defensive rotations were far from crisp and the offensive movement was minimal. The Lakers allowed 62 points while recording just six assists.

Los Angeles stepped up their energy, and their effort, in the final two quarters. The Lakers held the Magic to 39.5% shooting and combined for 17 assists. They held budding star Cole Anthony to a measly four points.

Carmelo Anthony also transformed in the second half. At one point, Carmelo had scored 19 of the Lakers 21 points. He finished with 23 points in the game and went four-for-four from three in a second half that looked much different than the first.

Carmelo and the Lakers will need more than a win against a last place team to turn their season around, but it’s a start.

The Lakers are in the midst of a six-game road trip that will shape the rest of their season. Stringing together a few wins could quiet the whispers surrounding potentially trading Russell Westbrook and/or firing head coach Frank Vogel.

For Carmelo Anthony, the Lakers success will be built on two things entirely within their control.