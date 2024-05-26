Lakers Champion's Brother Slams 2020 Title, Claims Bubble Factored Into Winner
Despite many NBA players and basketball experts claiming that the 2020 NBA Playoffs were some of the best pure basketball ever played, there are still those who question the validity of the Los Angeles Lakers championship. Each team had a chance to win the title in 2020 but the Lakers proved to be the best team when it was all said and done, much like the regular showed as well.
One of the biggest moments in the bubble was the Los Angeles Clippers losing a 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets in the semi-finals. Since then, multiple members of the Clippers have said that they didn't want to even be there, which played into their loss.
Marcus Morris, brother of former Lakers forward Markieff Morris, recently said that he believes the Clippers would have won the title if not for the bubble. He appeared on the FanDuel show, Run It Back, and explained.
Being in the bubble didn't cause the Clippers to blow a 3-1 lead in the series but rather a lack of mental toughness to close out the Nuggets. The Lakers had a 3-1 lead over Denver in the Western Conference Finals and closed them out the next game.
It comes down to excuses for not executing when they needed to do so. The Clippers were a very good team that season but it wouldn't have mattered where the games were played. The Lakers were the best team all year and they rightfully won the title.
