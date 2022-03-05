Lakers: Clippers Coach Still Thinks the Lakers Have a Good Shot to Win

At this point in the season, there seems to be very little hope that the Lakers will be taking home a title this year. There is barely any hope that they will make the play-in, let alone make a run into the playoffs.

The Lakers are playing some of their worst basketball all season right now, all while missing a key piece. Anthony Davis will likely be out for most, if not all of the regular season. They still have yet to get Kendrick Nunn to make his debut, and time is very quickly running out for him.

But Clippers coach Tyron Lue might have more faith in the Lakers than their fans do. After the win over the Purple and Gold on Thursday night, Lue had this to say about their Crypto.com Arena roommates.

“When they get to the playoffs [or] the play-in game, I guarantee you that you don’t want to see that 8 seed, or whatever seed they are going to play in,. They’re not out of it.”

To be fair, there is something special about playing with your back against the wall and nothing to lose. That's exactly where the Lakers are right no. No one aorund the NBA expects them to put up a fight, especially against the top seeded teams in the Western Conference.

But they're still led by LeBron James, and that's apparently enough for Lue to think they could be dangerous. Getting Anthony Davis back will be huge, but figuring out what to do with Russell Westbrook will be even more important down the stretch.

But thanks for the thought, Ty.