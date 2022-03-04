Lakers: LeBron James Didn't Hold Back Talking About the Clippers

The Lakers cannot seem to find the formula to beat the Clippers. That extends far beyond the horrendous year, but they've lost all 4 games against their Crypto.com Arena roommates this season. It's been ugly, and the latest loss on Thursday night against them was the cherry on top for the Clips.

Even without guys like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Lakers can't get it done against them. They turned the ball over 14 times against the Clippers last night and watched them drop 132 points en route to another loss.

So what exactly is this Clippers team doing to be so much better than the Lakers? For LeBron James, it's as simple as them being better.

“I mean, they’re a better team."

Very blunt words from a guy that usually holds his team in very high regard. But it's hard to feel good about this Lakers team, especially when you're the one putting every game on your back to try to win.

“To beat this team four times, that means a lot about what we are trying to do, what we are building. It was a great win for us because being up 3-0 this year, coming into the fourth game I wouldn’t expect to win by such a large margin.” -Ty Lue

The Clippers are 34-31 this year and hold onto the 8th seed in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Lakers are 27-35 and doing everything they can just to stay in the play-in tournament. They are a better team, but it shouldn't be this much of a disparity between them.