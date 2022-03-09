Lakers Coaches Wanted Russell Westbrook Traded At the Deadline

The Lakers chose to sit around and do nothing at the trade deadline this year. And for a team desperately in need of some depth, that was seen as a questionable move by executives around the league. Rob Pelinka drew plenty of criticism for searching out big deals when smaller moves to improve the team were on the table.

But the focus seemed to be on finding a new home for Russell Westbrook, and there was at least one deal on the table. The Lakers reportedly had conversations with the Rockets about John Wall, a move they eventually decided would not move the needle enough to justify.

But the latest report from The Athletic highlights the tension between Westbrook and the Lakers. Members of the Los Angeles coaching staff allegedly made a push to get Russ out by the deadline, something that obviously did not happen.

"Sources say the coaching staff made an unsuccessful push for Westbrook to be traded before the Feb. 10 deadline, when the Lakers passed on Houston’s John Wall, in part, because of the draft considerations that it would have required to make the deal."

All of this comes as Westbrook's frustrations with the Lakers seem to have reached a breaking point. He spoke in-depth this week about the verbal abuse he and his family have endured since coming to Los Angeles, and he sounded fed up with it.

Russ has been more vocal on the court with fans as of late, most recently getting into it with a fan in San Antonio. If the coaching staff wanting him out doesn't spell the beginning of the end for him with the Lakers, not much will.