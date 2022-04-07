Skip to main content
Lakers: Charlotte Hornets Named as Potential Russell Westbrook Trade Partner

Lakers: Charlotte Hornets Named as Potential Russell Westbrook Trade Partner

Marc Stein of Substack reports that several teams believe that the Charlotte Hornets could pull the trigger on a trade for Russell Westbrook.

Marc Stein of Substack reports that several teams believe that the Charlotte Hornets could pull the trigger on a trade for Russell Westbrook.

A possible summer of wholesale changes is already making for an interesting spring for the Lakers. LA still has three regular season games remaining, but all of the attention is now on the future since the Lakers have been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. The biggest question is whether that future will include Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook did not fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. That much is apparent, even with a 21 game sample size this past season. 

It's been covered at length through this disappointing season, but cannot be understated: trading Westbrook and his $47M expiring contract at this point in his career is a significant challenge. 

In a recent article on Substack.com, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports that multiple teams believe that the Charlotte Hornets could have interest in acquiring Westbrook.

"While Hornets owner Michael Jordan has long ranked as a Westbrook admirer, it's not yet clear if that would give such a trade concept more life. The scenario has nonetheless been mentioned by multiple rival teams in recent weeks and, if nothing else, illustrates the likelihood that the Lakers would largely be limited to trades in which they're the team taking on more long-term money if they want to move off Westbrook immediately."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Charlotte's main motivation for making the deal, as Stein adeptly explains, would be to ship out Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier to preserve cap space for contract extensions for LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. 

"All-Star guard LaMelo Ball is firmly ensconced as the Hornets' face of the franchise and on-the-ball star, but one scenario making the rounds is a belief that the Hornets could emerge with Westbrook interest in the name of creating some financial flexibility."

Both Hayward and Rozier have multiple years left on sizable contracts.

Rozier is owed roughly $24.3M per year for the next four seasons. According to Spotrac.com, the final year of his extension (2025-2026) is non-guaranteed. 

Hayward has two years left on the four-year, $120M deal that was part of a sign-and-trade with Boston in November of 2020.  

If the trade idea, or some iteration of it, comes to fruition, the Lakers would be exchanging one more year of Westbrook headache for a commitment to multiple years of a pair of players who may or may not be a more natural fit.

Mitch Kupchak, the former Lakers GM who now holds the same position with the Hornets, helping LA get out from underneath the Westbrook contract would also serve as an incredible plot twist in a dramatic and unsuccessful season. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

russell westbrook usa today
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Will Not Play Tonight Against Golden State

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_18005181
News

Lakers: Bill Simmons Believes LA Will, and Should, Fire GM Rob Pelinka

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
USATSI_18028674
News

Lakers: New Orleans Pelicans Ruthlessly Troll Anthony Davis and LA

By Eric Eulau6 hours ago
Frank Vogel
News

Lakers: Vogel Likely Out; Second Potential LA Head Coach Candidate Emerges

By Eric Eulau9 hours ago
USATSI_18028623
News

Lakers: Expert Gives LA A Very Dubious Honor After Playoff Elimination

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_17173209
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Reveals Why DeMar DeRozan Decided Not to Sign with LA

By Eric EulauApr 6, 2022
USATSI_18028660
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Addresses the Fans After LA Gets Eliminated from the Playoffs

By Staff WriterApr 6, 2022
USATSI_18015288
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Sounds Off On 'Injury Prone' Label

By Eric EulauApr 5, 2022